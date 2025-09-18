Jaipur: Woman dies, daughter-in-law injured in building collapse India Sep 18, 2025

A 60-year-old woman lost her life early Thursday when a residential building collapsed in Jaipur.

She was inside with her daughter-in-law, who was seriously injured, while two kids playing outside were thankfully unharmed.

The building had been in a crumbling condition for a long time, and the landlord did not renovate it despite several warnings.