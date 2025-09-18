Next Article
Jaipur: Woman dies, daughter-in-law injured in building collapse
India
A 60-year-old woman lost her life early Thursday when a residential building collapsed in Jaipur.
She was inside with her daughter-in-law, who was seriously injured, while two kids playing outside were thankfully unharmed.
The building had been in a crumbling condition for a long time, and the landlord did not renovate it despite several warnings.
No legal case has been filed yet
After the collapse, neighbors and relatives quickly alerted officials, and rescue teams arrived by 9am.
The injured daughter-in-law is being treated for a leg fracture.
Despite repeated warnings about the building's poor condition, no repairs happened—and so far, no legal case has been filed.
The incident highlights why timely maintenance and action on safety warnings really matter.