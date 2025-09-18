Next Article
Bihar government will now pay unemployed graduates: Here's why
India
Good news if you're a recent graduate in Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has just expanded the 'Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana.'
Now, if you're 20-25 years old with a degree in arts, science, or commerce—and not studying further or working—you can get ₹1,000 per month for up to two years.
Why this move matters
This move is part of Bihar's push to support young people looking for jobs and was shared by Kumar himself on X.
Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year, and helping educated but unemployed youth is front and center for the government.
The scheme aims to make things a little easier while you search for your next step.