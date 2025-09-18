Next Article
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces monthly stipend for jobless graduates
India
Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just announced an upgrade to the "Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana."
Now, if you're a graduate aged 20-25 and currently jobless, you can get ₹1,000 every month for two years.
The move is meant to give young people a little financial breathing room while they search for work—especially with state elections coming up soon.
Monthly support to help you focus on finding work
The scheme now covers graduates from arts, science, and commerce who aren't studying further or self-employed.
This initiative is seen as a strategic effort to help young adults bridge the gap between college and landing that first job.
The monthly support aims to ease basic expenses, allowing you to focus on finding work with less stress.