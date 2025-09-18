Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces monthly stipend for jobless graduates India Sep 18, 2025

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar just announced an upgrade to the "Mukhyamantri Nishchay Swayam Sahayta Bhatta Yojana."

Now, if you're a graduate aged 20-25 and currently jobless, you can get ₹1,000 every month for two years.

The move is meant to give young people a little financial breathing room while they search for work—especially with state elections coming up soon.