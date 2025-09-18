Delhi Police vehicle crushes man; locals allege cops were drunk 

Investigation progress

Police reviewing CCTV footage as part of investigation

After the accident, the body of the deceased was sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. A senior police official confirmed that a crime team is present at the spot and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed as part of their investigation into this tragic incident. Both personnel who were in the vehicle—an assistant sub-inspector and a constable—were suspended and will undergo medical examination, the Delhi Police said.