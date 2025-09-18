Delhi Police vehicle crushes man; locals allege cops were drunk
A man lost his life after a Delhi Police PCR van ran over him in the Thana Mandir Marg area on Thursday. The incident took place near Ram Krishna Ashram Metro Station when the driver of a police control room (PCR) van mistakenly pressed the accelerator. This caused the vehicle to mount a roadside ramp and hit the man, who died on the spot.
Police reviewing CCTV footage as part of investigation
After the accident, the body of the deceased was sent to a nearby hospital for post-mortem. A senior police official confirmed that a crime team is present at the spot and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed as part of their investigation into this tragic incident. Both personnel who were in the vehicle—an assistant sub-inspector and a constable—were suspended and will undergo medical examination, the Delhi Police said.
There were liquor bottles in the car: Victim's son
#WATCH | Delhi: Son of the deceased says, "There were two people in the PCR Van, including a woman. They were highly intoxicated. My father's name is Gangaram Tiwari; he was around 50-55 years old. There were bottles of liquor in the car. My father had a shop here for the last 10… https://t.co/BThmXOPHcs pic.twitter.com/TWJqDP23Ao— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025
Police to provide all possible help to victim's family
The deceased has been identified as Ganga Ram and used to run a tea stand. Sunil Pandey, the victim's relative, stated the incident occurred about 5:00am and claimed that the police officers involved were under the influence of alcohol. Demanding answers, residents caused a commotion at the location, prompting authorities to dispatch the ITBP to contain the crowd.