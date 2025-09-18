Hyderabad comes to halt after heavy rains, waterlogging
Hyderabad came to a halt on Wednesday evening after intense rains flooded low-lying areas and left major roads underwater.
Serilingampally saw the heaviest rainfall at 126mm, with Miyapur and Maredpally close behind.
The sudden downpour stranded thousands of commuters for hours, turning busy spots like Masab Tank and Khairatabad into makeshift rivers.
GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi visited Masab Tank
Locals in places like Bansilalpet had to wade through knee-deep water just to get essentials, while an electronics shop in Ameerpet closed early as water poured in.
GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visited Masab Tank, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods, and directed immediate pumping of water, road clearance, and citizen safety.
The weather department says more storms and gusty winds could be on the way, so Hyderabad might not be out of the woods yet.