Hyderabad comes to halt after heavy rains, waterlogging

GHMC Mayor Vijayalakshmi visited Masab Tank

Locals in places like Bansilalpet had to wade through knee-deep water just to get essentials, while an electronics shop in Ameerpet closed early as water poured in.

GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi visited Masab Tank, one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods, and directed immediate pumping of water, road clearance, and citizen safety.

The weather department says more storms and gusty winds could be on the way, so Hyderabad might not be out of the woods yet.