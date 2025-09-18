Retired diplomat apologizes for sexist comments during college talk

Retired diplomat Deepak Vohra's recent talk at Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), Delhi, was meant to inspire students about India's future—but it quickly turned controversial. Many students and the LSR Students's Union called out his comments as misogynistic, especially when he said he'd rather be reborn as a man after the principal suggested being reborn as a woman.

Speech upset many students, led to backlash Vohra's speech reportedly included "sexist, casteist, and communal" remarks that upset a significant portion of the 700-strong audience.

The college clarified these were his personal views—not those of LSR or its BA Programme Department—and distanced itself from what was said.

Who is Deepak Vohra Vohra is a retired Indian Foreign Service officer who served as ambassador to Armenia, Poland, and Sudan.

He was invited to speak on diplomacy and India's growth at LSR; this event was the first session of the academic year aimed at students interested in policy.