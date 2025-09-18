'Brain-eating amoeba' claims 19 lives in Kerala: What is it
Kerala is dealing with a worrying rise in cases of Naegleria fowleri, better known as the "brain-eating amoeba."
At least 19 people—from infants to seniors—have lost their lives so far.
What started in Kozhikode and Malappuram has now spread to other parts of the state, putting everyone on alert.
What is Naegleria fowleri and how does it spread?
Naegleria fowleri is a microscopic organism that loves warm, stagnant water—think ponds or neglected swimming pools.
It infects people when contaminated water enters the nose, leading to a fast-moving brain infection that's almost always fatal once symptoms start.
Health officials recommend steering clear of stagnant water and making sure pools are properly cleaned and chlorinated.
Using only treated water for things like nasal rinses can also help keep you safe.