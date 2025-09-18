'Brain-eating amoeba' claims 19 lives in Kerala: What is it India Sep 18, 2025

Kerala is dealing with a worrying rise in cases of Naegleria fowleri, better known as the "brain-eating amoeba."

At least 19 people—from infants to seniors—have lost their lives so far.

What started in Kozhikode and Malappuram has now spread to other parts of the state, putting everyone on alert.