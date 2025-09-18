Next Article
CCTV shows men linked to attack on Patani's home
India
CCTV footage has surfaced showing four men linked to the 2025 shooting at Bollywood star Disha Patani's Uttar Pradesh residence.
The video, from September 2025, captures the group at a Bareilly petrol station on two bikes—including a white Apache later found by police.
Their movements suggest they were planning their next steps.
Men are part of Goldy Brar gang
Police have identified the men as members of the Goldy Brar gang.
They checked into a local hotel before heading to Patani's place—one even dropped out due to illness while the others continued.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the attack, but investigators are still piecing together why it happened and searching for more leads.