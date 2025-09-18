Hyderabad floods: IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana
Hyderabad is dealing with serious flooding after intense overnight showers on Wednesday night.
Low-lying areas like Secunderabad and Begumpet are especially affected, and the IMD has issued a yellow alert for Telangana for September 18 and 19.
More thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rainfall are expected soon, with winds up to 40km/h.
One death reported, emergency teams on ground
The floods have already claimed one life—Sharafuddin, a biker who was swept away—and left some families stranded and in need of assistance.
Authorities are urging people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.
The Chief Minister has called for all city departments to work together on rescue and relief efforts, while emergency teams are on the ground helping those affected.
If you're in Hyderabad right now, it's best to stay safe and avoid unnecessary travel.