Cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli; houses buried, 10 missing 

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand 's Chamoli district has left at least seven to 10 people missing. The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Nanda Nagar. As a result, six houses were buried under debris. While two people have been rescued from the rubble, search and rescue operations are still underway, with adverse weather conditions hampering efforts.

Emergency response NDRF, SDRF teams involved in rescue operations In response to the disaster, a medical team and three ambulances have been rushed to the spot. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also involved in the rescue operations. However, search efforts are being hindered by bad weather conditions, with more heavy rain predicted in Chamoli district.

Twitter Post Search and rescue operations underway Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Five people went missing and six houses were damaged after heavy rainfall triggered debris flow in Kuntari Lagafali area of Nanda Nagar Panchayat. Two people were rescued, while SDRF teams reached Nandprayag and NDRF teams were dispatched from Gauchar… pic.twitter.com/9un2b3hB3D — IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2025

Previous incident Cloudburst in Dehradun killed 13 people This incident comes just four days after a cloudburst in Dehradun killed at least 13 people. The earlier disaster also damaged roads, homes, and shops and caused the collapse of two major bridges. The state government has since issued a red alert for Dehradun, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar till September 20 due to the risk of further extreme weather events.