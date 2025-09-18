LOADING...
Cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli; houses buried, 10 missing 
Two people have been rescued from the rubble

By Chanshimla Varah
Sep 18, 2025
09:23 am
What's the story

A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has left at least seven to 10 people missing. The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Nanda Nagar. As a result, six houses were buried under debris. While two people have been rescued from the rubble, search and rescue operations are still underway, with adverse weather conditions hampering efforts.

Emergency response

NDRF, SDRF teams involved in rescue operations

In response to the disaster, a medical team and three ambulances have been rushed to the spot. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also involved in the rescue operations. However, search efforts are being hindered by bad weather conditions, with more heavy rain predicted in Chamoli district.

Twitter Post

Search and rescue operations underway

Previous incident

Cloudburst in Dehradun killed 13 people

This incident comes just four days after a cloudburst in Dehradun killed at least 13 people. The earlier disaster also damaged roads, homes, and shops and caused the collapse of two major bridges. The state government has since issued a red alert for Dehradun, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar till September 20 due to the risk of further extreme weather events.

Government response

Efforts to restore essential services underway

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has prioritized the quick restoration of essential services in light of the recent disasters. He said, "Our effort is to repair the damaged infrastructure and restore road and power connectivity at the earliest." So far, 85% of damaged power lines have been restored, with full restoration expected in a day or two. Apart from Uttarakhand, Himachal was also hit by heavy rains this week. The state witnessed flash floods and landslides that killed three people.