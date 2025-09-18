Cloudburst hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli; houses buried, 10 missing
A cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district has left at least seven to 10 people missing. The incident occurred late Wednesday night in Nanda Nagar. As a result, six houses were buried under debris. While two people have been rescued from the rubble, search and rescue operations are still underway, with adverse weather conditions hampering efforts.
Emergency response
NDRF, SDRF teams involved in rescue operations
In response to the disaster, a medical team and three ambulances have been rushed to the spot. The Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are also involved in the rescue operations. However, search efforts are being hindered by bad weather conditions, with more heavy rain predicted in Chamoli district.
Twitter Post
Search and rescue operations underway
Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Five people went missing and six houses were damaged after heavy rainfall triggered debris flow in Kuntari Lagafali area of Nanda Nagar Panchayat. Two people were rescued, while SDRF teams reached Nandprayag and NDRF teams were dispatched from Gauchar… pic.twitter.com/9un2b3hB3D— IANS (@ians_india) September 18, 2025
Previous incident
Cloudburst in Dehradun killed 13 people
This incident comes just four days after a cloudburst in Dehradun killed at least 13 people. The earlier disaster also damaged roads, homes, and shops and caused the collapse of two major bridges. The state government has since issued a red alert for Dehradun, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar till September 20 due to the risk of further extreme weather events.
Government response
Efforts to restore essential services underway
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has prioritized the quick restoration of essential services in light of the recent disasters. He said, "Our effort is to repair the damaged infrastructure and restore road and power connectivity at the earliest." So far, 85% of damaged power lines have been restored, with full restoration expected in a day or two. Apart from Uttarakhand, Himachal was also hit by heavy rains this week. The state witnessed flash floods and landslides that killed three people.