Kerala launches 1st preventive health screening for captive elephants
Kerala has begun the first round of a preventive health-screening initiative for its captive elephants to tackle lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cholesterol.
The first camp, held at Thrissur's Sree Vadakkunnathan temple, saw 17 elephants getting checked out.
Backed by the Kerala Elephant Owners Federation and KVASU, the move aims to prevent sudden elephant deaths and keep these gentle giants healthier.
Kerala's captive elephants decline to 366
Kerala's captive elephant numbers have crashed from more than 1,000 in 2008 to just around 366 today.
Now, with new health cards and planned regular six-month health-monitoring checkups led by Dr. T.S. Rajeev, each elephant will get more organized attention.
It's a big step toward making sure these iconic animals stick around for future generations.