Kerala launches Operation Toofan, 795 arrested and 60L seized

Police teams covered 84 subdivisions

The police didn't hold back: four teams covered 84 subdivisions, backed by a special Toofan Intelligence unit tracking where the drugs were coming from.

Two foreign nationals believed to be running smuggling operations were caught in New Delhi and Bengaluru, which is a big win for the team.

The public was urged to help out via call or WhatsApp tip lines.

Meanwhile, the state is reviewing police reforms after some feedback about motivation, officials say they'll decide on changes after more input from top cops.