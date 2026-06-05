Kerala launches Operation Toofan, 795 arrested and 60L seized
Kerala just launched a major anti-drug drive called Operation Toofan, leading to 795 arrests and over ₹60 lakh worth of narcotics seized in a matter of days.
Police confiscated everything from MDMA and ganja to hashish oil and even ganja beedis.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala shared that the crackdown registered 728 cases, pretty big numbers for such a short time.
Police teams covered 84 subdivisions
The police didn't hold back: four teams covered 84 subdivisions, backed by a special Toofan Intelligence unit tracking where the drugs were coming from.
Two foreign nationals believed to be running smuggling operations were caught in New Delhi and Bengaluru, which is a big win for the team.
The public was urged to help out via call or WhatsApp tip lines.
Meanwhile, the state is reviewing police reforms after some feedback about motivation, officials say they'll decide on changes after more input from top cops.