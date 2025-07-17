Next Article
Kerala man kills mother-in-law over family dispute
In Pathanamthitta, Kerala, a 39-year-old man named Sunil was arrested for allegedly killing his mother-in-law, Ushamani, on a Wednesday.
The incident followed a heated argument at her home, reportedly fueled by years of family tension—Sunil blamed her for his split with his wife.
Suspect hasn't confessed yet
Police say Sunil attacked Ushamani with a spade during the argument.
He hasn't confessed yet, but investigators are questioning him to piece together what led up to this tragic event and understand the deeper issues behind it.