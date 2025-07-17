African swine fever outbreak in Mizoram has cost farmers ₹963cr

10,500 families caught in this crisis

About 10,468 families have been caught in this crisis.

While the government has given out over ₹14 crore in compensation since 2021, it doesn't come close to covering everyone's losses.

With no vaccine for ASF yet and fresh outbreaks still popping up in new districts between January and July 17 this year, officials are stuck relying on culling and payouts—hoping it'll help farmers hang on until things get better.

