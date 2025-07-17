Next Article
African swine fever outbreak in Mizoram has cost farmers ₹963cr
Since March 2021, Mizoram's pig farmers have faced huge losses—over ₹963 crore—thanks to a relentless African Swine Fever outbreak.
The disease started near the Bangladesh border and quickly spread, wiping out more than 68,000 pigs and forcing another 51,000 to be culled just to slow things down.
10,500 families caught in this crisis
About 10,468 families have been caught in this crisis.
While the government has given out over ₹14 crore in compensation since 2021, it doesn't come close to covering everyone's losses.
With no vaccine for ASF yet and fresh outbreaks still popping up in new districts between January and July 17 this year, officials are stuck relying on culling and payouts—hoping it'll help farmers hang on until things get better.
