Seasonal unemployment driving murders in Bihar, says police chief
Bihar's top cop, Kundan Krishnan, says the recent jump in murders is tied to seasonal unemployment among farm workers.
With little work between harvests, some—especially younger folks—are turning to contract killings for fast cash.
Critics say he's oversimplifying a much bigger issue.
Krishnan's explanation for rise in murder cases
Krishnan explained, "More murders happen in May-June because farmers do not have work at that time. Some of them, especially the youth, even take up contract killings for quick money."
He announced a new 'Contract Killer Monitoring Cell' under the Special Task Force to track these crimes across Bihar.
'More murders happen in May-June'
A 1994-batch IPS officer, Krishnan points out that murder rates peak during the farming off-season.
He denies an overall crime surge and says election years just bring more attention.
Instead of harsh crackdowns, he wants smarter policing—like tracking assets and building criminal databases—with help from local communities.