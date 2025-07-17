Next Article
Now, Haryana schools will start day with Bhagavad Gita shlokas
Starting now, all Haryana schools will kick off their mornings by reciting shlokas from the Bhagavad Gita.
The Education Board says this move is about giving students a bit of spiritual and moral grounding, hoping it'll help shape their values and support India's vision of becoming a global leader.
Decision has sparked plenty of discussion
At the launch event, students recited verses with guidance from a scholar, and leaders like Dr. Vinod Anchal suggested that Gita's teachings could help prevent substance abuse and encourage positive attitudes.
The decision has sparked plenty of discussion about bringing spiritual lessons into modern classrooms, marking a notable shift in how education is approached in Haryana.