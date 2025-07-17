Illegal immigrants may get Aadhaar cards, worry BJP MPs
Some BJP members in Parliament are worried that people who aren't actually eligible—including suspected infiltrators—are getting Aadhaar cards.
Since these cards can be used to get Voter IDs, passports, and government benefits meant for Indian citizens, the committee discussed the risks at a meeting led by Congress MP K C Venugopal.
Concerns about misuse in states like Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand
Aadhaar is supposed to prove where you live, not whether you're a citizen—but it's often used for official IDs and welfare schemes.
The PAC wants clearer rules on who can get an Aadhaar card and an easier way to fix errors or complaints.
They're especially concerned about misuse in states like Karnataka, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where non-citizens might be wrongly claiming benefits.
This could mean public resources aren't reaching the right people.