Illegal immigrants may get Aadhaar cards, worry BJP MPs

Concerns about misuse in states like Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand

Aadhaar is supposed to prove where you live, not whether you're a citizen—but it's often used for official IDs and welfare schemes.

The PAC wants clearer rules on who can get an Aadhaar card and an easier way to fix errors or complaints.

They're especially concerned about misuse in states like Karnataka, Bihar, and Jharkhand, where non-citizens might be wrongly claiming benefits.

This could mean public resources aren't reaching the right people.