'Need to secure affordable energy...': India on Rutte's sanctions threat
India isn't backing down after Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, warned of possible "100%" sanctions if it keeps buying Russian oil.
India's foreign ministry says it needs to secure affordable energy, especially with global prices all over the place, and called out what it sees as double standards.
India won't let others dictate its energy choices
This showdown highlights growing tension between Western countries and India over the Ukraine war.
While Rutte wants India, China, and Brazil to pressure Russia into peace talks—threatening more tariffs if they don't—India is sticking to its own path.
By continuing to buy discounted Russian oil despite outside pressure, India is making clear it won't let others dictate its energy choices or national interests.