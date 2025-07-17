Odisha student suicide: Assistant professor, principal arrested
A 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha has died by suicide after filing a sexual harassment complaint against an assistant professor.
She reportedly set herself on fire on July 12 and passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 15.
Her family says the college failed to support her and acted insensitively during her ordeal.
Student confronted principal about being pressured to drop complaint
Before her death, the student confronted the principal about being pressured to drop her complaint, even sharing that she was threatened with academic failure if she didn't back down.
Her family also says she faced threats of social humiliation for refusing to retract her statement.
After public outrage, both the assistant professor and principal were arrested, and calls are growing for better protection and support for students reporting harassment.