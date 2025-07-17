Next Article
Delhi's monsoon mood: Light showers, overcast skies, and humidity
Delhi's still waiting for proper monsoon vibes—so far, it's just been light showers and plenty of clouds.
The IMD says we can expect more of the same in the next few days, with humidity making things a bit sticky and some possible thunderstorms on the way.
IMD's forecast for next week
IMD's latest update: July 17 and 18 will bring light rain and overcast skies.
From July 19-20, it'll be mostly cloudy with just a hint of drizzle.
The weekend (July 21-22) might finally see some real showers along with thunder and lightning.
For now, Delhiites are hoping for heavier rains to cool things down and cut the humidity.