Next Article
Bihar leaders' killings ahead of elections raise security concerns
Bihar is facing serious political tension after two leaders were killed just days apart—JD(U)'s Rajkishor Nishad was attacked in Khagaria, and BJP's Surendra Kewat was shot in Patna.
With elections coming up, these incidents have everyone questioning if the state is safe under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
RJD, Congress attacking JD(U)-BJP government on law and order
The recent murders have put Bihar's law and order in the spotlight.
Opposition parties, especially RJD and Congress, are calling out the JD(U)-BJP government for not keeping things under control.
The situation feels even more tense after a BJP businessman was also killed in Patna, making security a big talking point as election season heats up.