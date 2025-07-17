Next Article
Can't file criminal charges just because you lost in court: SC
The Supreme Court wasn't having it when a petitioner asked for an FIR against Delhi High Court judges and tribunal members, calling the move "scandalous" and just a "publicity stunt."
Ravi Kumar, an IIM graduate, claimed the system was biased after his case—once looking positive—was suddenly dismissed.
Kumar's lawyer argued dismissals point to bigger issues
Given how tangled things got, the court asked former judge S Muralidhar to step in as amicus curiae (that's basically a neutral expert).
The justices made it clear: you can't file criminal charges just because you lost in court.
Kumar's lawyer argued that repeated dismissals point to bigger issues with how cases like his are handled.
This whole episode highlights ongoing debates about fairness and accountability in India's courts.