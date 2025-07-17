Bomb threat on Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight, airport: Navi Mumbai police

Investigators have traced mobile numbers used in calls

Police have filed an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing public panic through threatening calls.

Investigators have traced the mobile numbers used and are following up on leads, though no one's been arrested yet.

This isn't a one-off—recent months have seen several hoax threats to Indian airports and flights, keeping security teams on their toes as they work to prevent future scares.