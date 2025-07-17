Bomb threat on Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight, airport: Navi Mumbai police
On Wednesday, Navi Mumbai police got bomb threat calls warning of explosives on a Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight and at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.
The threats, made in the afternoon, claimed there would be an explosion at the airport by 6:30pm.
Security teams searched both places but found nothing suspicious, so everything continued as normal.
Investigators have traced mobile numbers used in calls
Police have filed an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing public panic through threatening calls.
Investigators have traced the mobile numbers used and are following up on leads, though no one's been arrested yet.
This isn't a one-off—recent months have seen several hoax threats to Indian airports and flights, keeping security teams on their toes as they work to prevent future scares.