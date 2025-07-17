India to build 6 advanced surveillance jets for ₹20,000 crore

Netra MkII uses a new radar system that covers almost 300 degrees (up from 240 in the older version) and can track everything from stealth aircraft to drones. All this tech fits into converted ex-Air India A321s.

Reduced reliance on foreign tech

By making these advanced planes in India, the Air Force won't have to rely as much on foreign tech.

The first deliveries are expected by 2026-27, with all six flying by 2030.