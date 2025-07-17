Next Article
India to build 6 advanced surveillance jets for ₹20,000 crore
India just approved a massive ₹20,000 crore project to build six homegrown Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AWACS) planes, called Netra MkII.
These upgraded surveillance jets will help the country spot threats over 500km away—especially useful along the borders with China and Pakistan.
How the new Netra MkII improves upon older version
Netra MkII uses a new radar system that covers almost 300 degrees (up from 240 in the older version) and can track everything from stealth aircraft to drones.
All this tech fits into converted ex-Air India A321s.
Reduced reliance on foreign tech
By making these advanced planes in India, the Air Force won't have to rely as much on foreign tech.
The first deliveries are expected by 2026-27, with all six flying by 2030.