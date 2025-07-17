Next Article
Telangana alert: Heavy rainfall predicted in 7 districts tomorrow
Heads up, Telangana! The weather department has sounded a heavy rainfall alert for Friday in seven districts—Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Yadadri Bhongir, and Nagarkurnool.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds could pop up across all 33 districts, so it's smart to stay cautious as daily routines might get disrupted.
Hyderabad weather update
If you're in Hyderabad, expect mostly cloudy skies over the next day. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely by evening or night, with some hazy mornings possibly affecting visibility.
On the bright side, temperatures should hover around a comfy 33°C max and 23°C min—finally some relief from the usual heat!