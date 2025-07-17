US pressure won't change India's Russian oil buying spree India Jul 17, 2025

India's Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) says the country should keep buying Russian oil, despite pressure from the US.

Ajay Srivastava from GTRI points out that grabbing discounted Russian oil has helped India keep inflation in check and steady the economy during tough global times.

He also cautions that giving in to US demands could open the door to even more unpredictable requests.