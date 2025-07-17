Student suicide: Family accuses girl of extortion, demands ₹30L India Jul 17, 2025

A 20-year-old BTech student, Tushar Nagar from Ramswaroop University in Barabanki, died by suicide on July 16.

Before his death, he posted a video accusing his girlfriend and her family of demanding money and threatening him with false legal charges.

His mother has now filed a police complaint against five members of the girl's family for abetment to suicide and extortion.