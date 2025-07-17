Next Article
Student suicide: Family accuses girl of extortion, demands ₹30L
A 20-year-old BTech student, Tushar Nagar from Ramswaroop University in Barabanki, died by suicide on July 16.
Before his death, he posted a video accusing his girlfriend and her family of demanding money and threatening him with false legal charges.
His mother has now filed a police complaint against five members of the girl's family for abetment to suicide and extortion.
Tushar's family says he was harassed
Police have registered an FIR and are investigating claims that Tushar was pressured to pay up to ₹30 lakh, following earlier disputes between both families.
Tushar's family says he was harassed and forced to pay around ₹4-5 lakh before things escalated.
The case is raising tough questions about harassment among students.