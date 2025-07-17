Why can't queer couples make medical decisions for partners?

HC wants government to explain rationale behind this rule

This gap means that if your partner isn't legally recognized as a spouse or family member, you could be powerless in a crisis.

Justice Sachin Datta said there's no "clear rationale" for this rule and wants the government to explain.

Advocates argue it's about basic dignity and autonomy, especially since the Supreme Court has already said queer people have the right to relationships—even if same-sex marriage isn't legal yet.

The case highlights why healthcare laws need an update so everyone gets equal rights when it matters most.