Kerala meat shortage drives beef prices after Andhra Pradesh seizures

Kottayam cattle imports drop by half

Cattle imports to Kottayam have dropped by half, down from 700 to around 350 animals a week, thanks to these blockades.

Since local farms can't meet the state's yearly demand (880 metric tons needed vs. just 523 metric tons produced), prices are spiking.

To make things worse, traders say unclear rules and alleged extortion during truck checks are making it even harder to get cattle through.

While officials try to keep retail prices in check, industry voices are calling for better transport rules and infrastructure so everyone can get fair access again.