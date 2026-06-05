Kerala meat shortage drives beef prices after Andhra Pradesh seizures
Kerala is facing a major meat shortage, with beef prices shooting up after cattle trucks started getting blocked and seized, mainly in neighboring Andhra Pradesh.
With supply down, many families are rethinking their meals, and local butchers across Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha have announced a two-day shutdown on June 6-7.
Kottayam cattle imports drop by half
Cattle imports to Kottayam have dropped by half, down from 700 to around 350 animals a week, thanks to these blockades.
Since local farms can't meet the state's yearly demand (880 metric tons needed vs. just 523 metric tons produced), prices are spiking.
To make things worse, traders say unclear rules and alleged extortion during truck checks are making it even harder to get cattle through.
While officials try to keep retail prices in check, industry voices are calling for better transport rules and infrastructure so everyone can get fair access again.