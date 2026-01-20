Kerala medical college doctors announce indefinite strike from Feb 2
India
Doctors at Kerala's government medical colleges are set to start an indefinite strike on February 2, after talks with the state failed yet again.
The protest kicks off with outpatient (OPD) boycotts and will expand to non-emergency services by February 9.
Emergency care—like ICUs, labor rooms, and surgeries—will still run as usual.
Why does it matter?
This strike isn't just about pay—it's also about overdue arrears, staff shortages, and better facilities in government hospitals.
With university exams from February 11 likely to be hit and non-emergency care already stretched thin after months of protests, students and patients could feel the impact.
For anyone relying on public healthcare or studying medicine in Kerala right now, this is a big deal.