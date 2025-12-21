Kerala Minister blames Sangh Parivar for disrupting Christmas celebrations
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty has accused RSS-affiliated groups of trying to erase Christian and Muslim traditions from schools, after VHP and Bajrang Dal members disrupted a Christmas event in Palakkad on December 22, 2025.
The activists objected to carols and Santa costumes, claiming the school ignored Hindu festivals.
They were arrested after verbally abusing staff.
Why does it matter?
This incident has sparked strong reactions across Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called it an attack on the state's inclusive culture and urged unity against such actions.
Other leaders demanded strict action and stressed the importance of celebrating all traditions in schools.
Meanwhile, BJP's state president denied any official involvement but called for a full investigation.