MEA says "no security scare" at Bangladesh High Commission
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has pushed back against reports of a "security scare" at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi.
These reports surfaced after a small group protested outside the mission over the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh; the protest took place on December 20, but the MEA called such claims misleading and said they're being spread by some Bangladeshi media.
Why does it matter?
The MEA clarified that about 20-25 young people gathered briefly to protest and were dispersed by police within minutes—there was no attempt to breach security.
Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized, "There was no attempt to breach the fence," and the MEA pointed to public video evidence backing this up.
Still, some Bangladeshi outlets have stirred up attention ahead of Bangladesh's national elections in February and comes after recent protests targeting Indian diplomats in Dhaka.
All this highlights how sensitive India-Bangladesh relations are right now, especially with elections around the corner.