Uttarakhand schools to start daily Gita recitation

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced that all government schools will now start their day by reciting a verse from the Bhagavad Gita. The move, rolled out on July 14, is meant to help students connect with Indian culture and build strong values.

What's changing in schools? Every morning assembly will now include a Gita verse, along with a quick explanation of its meaning for students.

Schools will also display a new verse each week on their notice boards.

Why this move? Officials say it's part of bringing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to life.

Both the Bhagavad Gita and Ramayana are set to become part of the curriculum in about 17,000 government schools—not as religious texts but as guides for character and emotional growth.