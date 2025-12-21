LOADING...
3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Rohtak in Haryana
While the intensity was low, the epicenter was shallow

By Snehil Singh
Dec 21, 2025
03:02 pm
What's the story

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck parts of Haryana on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was at Rohtak at a focal depth of 5km, and was felt at 12:13pm. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or damage, although there were media reports of tremors being felt in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Shallow earthquake

Risks posed by shallow earthquakes

According to a report by The Economic Times, shallow earthquakes have the potential to be more dangerous than deeper ones because the energy released closer to the Earth's surface results in stronger ground shaking, increasing the risk of structural damage and casualties. In contrast, earthquakes originating at greater depths lose much of their energy before reaching the surface.

Post about earthquake by National Center for Seismology

Assam earthquake

Low-intensity earthquake in Assam

On Saturday, an earthquake measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Assam, with tremors being felt in the Darrang district. Assam lies in Seismic Zone V, the highest earthquake-risk category in the Indian subcontinent, due to its complex geological setting. Earlier in the afternoon, a separate 2.9-magnitude earthquake was reported in Nepal.