3.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Rohtak in Haryana

Dec 21, 2025

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 struck parts of Haryana on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology, the epicenter was at Rohtak at a focal depth of 5km, and was felt at 12:13pm. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or damage, although there were media reports of tremors being felt in the National Capital Territory of Delhi.