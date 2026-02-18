Kerala proposes permanent nativity card to replace nativity certificate
Kerala has proposed replacing the old Nativity Certificate with a new photo-affixed permanent Nativity Card, which the government says could be accepted as an authoritative document for certain State government services and other social purposes, with the State government to notify the circumstances in which departments can use the card alongside other documents.
The Cabinet just gave it the green light, and it's set to be discussed in the State Assembly on February 23.
How to get the new ID
To qualify, you need to be born in Kerala and not have accepted foreign citizenship, or have a Kerala-born ancestor who had not relinquished Indian citizenship.
If that fits you, just apply at your local tahsildar office—your details will be kept at the village level.
The state will also decide exactly where this card counts as valid ID, making things smoother when proving you're from Kerala or accessing official perks.