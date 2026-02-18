Kerala proposes permanent nativity card to replace nativity certificate India Feb 18, 2026

Kerala has proposed replacing the old Nativity Certificate with a new photo-affixed permanent Nativity Card, which the government says could be accepted as an authoritative document for certain State government services and other social purposes, with the State government to notify the circumstances in which departments can use the card alongside other documents.

The Cabinet just gave it the green light, and it's set to be discussed in the State Assembly on February 23.