Kerala to experience extreme heat over next few days
Kerala is in for a few more days of sweltering heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius in places like Kollam and Palakkad.
Kottayam and Kozhikode aren't far behind, expecting highs around 37-38 degrees Celsius, and even Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram will be a couple degrees hotter than usual.
The good news? There's a chance of thunderstorms and winds over the weekend that could finally cool things down.
KSDMA issues advisory for extreme heat
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) is urging everyone to drink plenty of water, avoid being out in the sun from 11am to 3pm and stick to loose, light-colored cotton clothes.
If you start feeling dizzy or unwell, find some shade right away. Don't hesitate to get medical help if needed.
Employers have also been asked to adjust work hours so people aren't stuck outside during peak heat.