Kerala to experience extreme heat over next few days India Mar 26, 2026

Kerala is in for a few more days of sweltering heat, with temperatures set to reach up to 38 degrees Celsius in places like Kollam and Palakkad.

Kottayam and Kozhikode aren't far behind, expecting highs around 37-38 degrees Celsius, and even Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram will be a couple degrees hotter than usual.

The good news? There's a chance of thunderstorms and winds over the weekend that could finally cool things down.