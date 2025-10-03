Kerala woman killed in Mysuru blast; Karnataka priest arrested
A temple priest from Karnataka, Manjunath, has been arrested in connection with a theft that occurred in Kerala this August; the case later became linked to a murder in Mysuru, Karnataka.
It started when Darshitha allegedly stole 30 gold sovereigns and ₹4 lakh from her husband's house.
The next day, she was found dead in Mysuru—explosives were allegedly involved, making the case even more disturbing.
Financial motives suspected in this whole situation
Turns out, Darshitha handed over ₹2 lakh to Manjunath for rituals right after the theft.
Police say she got into her husband's home using a duplicate key while the family was away.
Her friend Siddharaju has also been arrested for her murder.
Investigators believe missing cash and jewelry point to financial motives, with Darshitha's misleading statements before her death showing just how tangled this whole situation is.