Keralam cabinet approves bill strengthening senior citizens' legal protections
India
Keralam's cabinet just approved a bill to give senior citizens more legal protection.
Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan says he'll introduce it in the assembly next week, hoping it sets an example for other states as India's population ages.
Keralam name confirmed, 9-day assembly begins
The nine-day assembly session kicks off October 12, 2026, and will focus on government business, like budget updates and financial bills.
Plus, Speaker Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan confirmed the state's official name change from Kerala to Keralam: don't worry, it's just a new label, not a change in identity.