Kerala's new bar timings spark priest's 'generation' warning
India
Kerala just changed its bar timings—now you can grab a drink from 10am to midnight instead of the old 11am-11pm slot.
Biju Oommen from the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church isn't thrilled, warning this move could destroy an entire generation by making alcohol more accessible.
He's also questioning if the government cares more about bar owners than young people.
New rule applies to nearly 850 bars
The new rule standardizes hours for nearly 850 bars. Five-star hotels get to serve alcohol till 3am (for a hefty fee).
While Oommen didn't share data on youth impact, the Excise department says longer hours could boost tourism and events—and bring in more money.
Who is Biju Oommen?
Oommen is association secretary of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church.