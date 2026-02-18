Kerala's new bar timings spark priest's 'generation' warning India Feb 18, 2026

Kerala just changed its bar timings—now you can grab a drink from 10am to midnight instead of the old 11am-11pm slot.

Biju Oommen from the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church isn't thrilled, warning this move could destroy an entire generation by making alcohol more accessible.

He's also questioning if the government cares more about bar owners than young people.