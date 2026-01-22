Khalistani activists replace Indian flag at Croatian embassy

Why does this matter?

This isn't an isolated incident—it follows similar attacks on Indian missions in Canada, the UK, and the US.

The timing is also tense, coming just before a major India-EU Summit in New Delhi.

With SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun posting a video and saying the Khalistani activists had acted ahead of the Republic Day and warning that "the days of Indian embassies flying the National tricolor are 'numbered,'" this highlights real challenges for India's diplomatic security abroad and raises questions about how safe embassies really are right now.