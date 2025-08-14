Khan Market getting ₹1.5cr makeover: What's in store
Khan Market in Delhi is set for a three-month makeover worth ₹1.5 crore, aiming to enhance the shopping and hangout experience.
NDMC's plan covers everything from new drainage systems and fresh flooring to spruced-up public spaces—all while trying not to disrupt local cafes.
First, let's check the progress so far
First up: two public toilets have been renovated with modern fittings, and night cleaning now happens between 1am-4am.
There's also a solar-powered recycling center, plus traders are being asked to use uniform shop signs for a cleaner vibe.
Middle lane will get underground ducts for essential services
The middle lane—where most of the eateries are—will get new underground ducts for electric, water, and gas lines so future repairs won't mess with business.
Footpaths will swap old paver blocks for stylish leather-finish granite stones.
Traders Association has suggested using precast pipes
New plastic pipelines and better drainage covers are coming soon, mostly installed at night so shops can keep running smoothly.
The Traders Association has suggested that using precast pipes and carrying out work at night will cause minimum disturbance.