Kholvad bridge undergoes urgent repairs, heavy vehicles diverted
After the Gambhira bridge collapsed in Vadodara on July 9, 2025, Gujarat's government jumped into action—ordering urgent checks and repairs on all bridges.
Now, the busy Kholvad bridge between Bharuch and Surat is closed to heavy vehicles from July 10 to August 10 for some much-needed fixes.
Heavy vehicles rerouted
Heavy vehicles are being rerouted through the new Kim-Ena stretch of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, so traffic keeps moving safely.
Two-wheelers can still use Kholvad bridge, though.
Barricades and signs are up to guide drivers, with officials working hard to keep things smooth and avoid another scary incident like Gambhira.
Inspection underway
Locals flagged a noisy, loose iron plate on the bridge that made everyone uneasy about safety.
Responding quickly, Surat's District Collector Dr. Saurabh Pardhi got multiple agencies involved for an inspection—part of a wider push by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to make sure all bridges are safe across Gujarat.