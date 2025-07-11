Kerala youths trapped in Myanmar scam centres

840 Indians have been freed from scam centers since July 2024

With more cases popping up, the government has ramped up rescue missions—over 840 Indians have been freed from scam centers since July 2024.

MP K.C. Venugopal is pushing for the quick return of 44 more Indians still stuck, including five from Kerala.

Meanwhile, NoRKA Roots is working hard on rescues and running campaigns to help people spot and avoid these scams, especially those eyeing jobs in Southeast Asia.