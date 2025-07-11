Kerala youths trapped in Myanmar scam centres
A growing number of young job seekers from Kerala are getting trapped by fake overseas job offers, especially in Myanmar's Myawaddy region.
Vishnu Preetha Sreenarayanan from Kundara in Kollam thought he was landing a data entry job abroad but ended up detained by a scam gang—his family had to pay ₹5 lakh for his release.
It's a tough reminder to double-check any "too good to be true" offers before taking the leap.
840 Indians have been freed from scam centers since July 2024
With more cases popping up, the government has ramped up rescue missions—over 840 Indians have been freed from scam centers since July 2024.
MP K.C. Venugopal is pushing for the quick return of 44 more Indians still stuck, including five from Kerala.
Meanwhile, NoRKA Roots is working hard on rescues and running campaigns to help people spot and avoid these scams, especially those eyeing jobs in Southeast Asia.