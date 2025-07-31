Next Article
'Kidnapping' or 'love marriage?' Interfaith couple's legal battle explained
When Sonika Chauhan (25) and Akbar Khan (29) secretly married under the Special Marriage Act, Sonika's family wasn't on board.
After she left home to be with Akbar, her family accused him of kidnapping and theft, leading to his arrest along with some relatives.
Sonika's stand and challenges interfaith couples face
Sonika later spoke out in videos and to a magistrate, saying she left home by choice because of alleged abuse at home—and that her family was pressuring her to change her story.
She's now asked police for protection from threats.
The case is still under investigation as both sides stick to their claims, highlighting the real challenges interfaith couples can face from families.