President Murmu to attend IIT Dhanbad's convocation on August 1
President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Jharkhand on July 31 and August 1 for two milestone events: the very first convocation at AIIMS Deoghar, followed by the 45th convocation at IIT Dhanbad.
Her visit puts a spotlight on academic achievements and keeps up the tradition of top leaders cheering on student success.
Security is tight for her 2-day trip
Security is tight for her two-day trip—routes are secured, and there's even a no-fly zone over local airstrips to keep things safe.
At IIT Dhanbad, she'll be joined by Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, continuing a line of high-profile guests at these major college moments.