President Murmu to attend IIT Dhanbad's convocation on August 1 India Jul 31, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu is heading to Jharkhand on July 31 and August 1 for two milestone events: the very first convocation at AIIMS Deoghar, followed by the 45th convocation at IIT Dhanbad.

Her visit puts a spotlight on academic achievements and keeps up the tradition of top leaders cheering on student success.