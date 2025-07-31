Next Article
Mumbai businessman duped of ₹6cr in fake government contract scam
A Mumbai businessman, Taufail Khan, lost ₹6 crore after five men pretended to be top government officials and promised him a massive ₹100 crore contract for ICU beds.
They even showed him fake documents and pressured him for upfront payments during hotel meetings arranged by a former consultant.
Police probing if there are more victims
When Khan couldn't verify the deal online, he went to the police.
An FIR is now filed against all five accused—none of whom are real officials—for cheating and forgery.
The police say they're digging deeper into how far this scam goes, with one officer sharing, "We have registered an FIR and are probing the matter."