CRPF on alert after 2 personnel linked to Pakistan

Munir Ahmed was dismissed for hiding his marriage

Things escalated when Constable Munir Ahmed was dismissed for hiding his marriage to a Pakistani national, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Moti Ram Jat was arrested for leaking sensitive info through a honey-trap.

The NIA even raided 15 places connected to Jat.

Now, all CRPF commands have just 15 days to report back on any other Pakistan-linked cases—it's all about plugging gaps before they become problems.