CRPF on alert after 2 personnel linked to Pakistan
The CRPF is taking a hard look at its internal security after dismissing two personnel over ties to Pakistan.
Director General GP Singh has ordered a force-wide review, focusing on any cases linked to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, to help keep national security tight and prevent similar issues in the future.
Munir Ahmed was dismissed for hiding his marriage
Things escalated when Constable Munir Ahmed was dismissed for hiding his marriage to a Pakistani national, and Assistant Sub-Inspector Moti Ram Jat was arrested for leaking sensitive info through a honey-trap.
The NIA even raided 15 places connected to Jat.
Now, all CRPF commands have just 15 days to report back on any other Pakistan-linked cases—it's all about plugging gaps before they become problems.