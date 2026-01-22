Kochi apartment fire: All safe, but city sees repeat scares
In the early hours of Wednesday (January 21, 2026), a kitchen fire broke out in a 12-story building in Kochi's Kaloor area.
The blaze started on the seventh floor, where a woman lives alone, and thick smoke quickly spread upstairs.
Thankfully, everyone made it out safely as firefighters acted fast and got things under control.
Quick rescue saves lives
Firefighters from Gandhi Nagar station spent nearly two hours battling the flames and managed to rescue sleeping residents—including elderly people and even a toddler.
Officials think an electrical short circuit might be to blame, which matches what's been happening in other parts of Kochi lately.
Fires keep popping up in Kochi
This isn't just a one-off: Kochi has seen several fires recently, including one recently that destroyed shops near Sreedhar Theatre and a past fire at Paragon Footwear showroom.
Some have been linked to suspected electrical problems—reminding everyone how important quick emergency response is when you're living in crowded city spaces.