Kochi apartment fire: All safe, but city sees repeat scares India Jan 22, 2026

In the early hours of Wednesday (January 21, 2026), a kitchen fire broke out in a 12-story building in Kochi's Kaloor area.

The blaze started on the seventh floor, where a woman lives alone, and thick smoke quickly spread upstairs.

Thankfully, everyone made it out safely as firefighters acted fast and got things under control.