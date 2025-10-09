Next Article
Kochi: Broad daylight heist at steel trading company, ₹80 lakh stolen
India
A steel trading company in Kochi's Kundannur area was robbed in broad daylight on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
Three masked men stormed in around 3pm threatened staff with guns and swords, and made off with ₹80 lakh in cash.
Shop owner Subin shared that the money had just been withdrawn to buy raw materials for the business.
Investigation underway
Maradu police have started investigating and have detained an acquaintance of Subin who was present during the heist, on suspicion that he knew about the cash.
The robbers' car had a covered number plate, making it harder to track.
Officers are now checking CCTV footage from nearby spots.