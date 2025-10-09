Kochi: Broad daylight heist at steel trading company, ₹80 lakh stolen India Oct 09, 2025

A steel trading company in Kochi's Kundannur area was robbed in broad daylight on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

Three masked men stormed in around 3pm threatened staff with guns and swords, and made off with ₹80 lakh in cash.

Shop owner Subin shared that the money had just been withdrawn to buy raw materials for the business.