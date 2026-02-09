Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Woman accuses Indian man of sexual harassment

Accused yet to be traced; investigation on

After returning to Taiwan, she filed a complaint by email; she also provided Katare's contact info to investigators, and the Kochi City Police Commissioner forwarded the complaint to Fort Kochi Police.

An FIR was filed on February 7 under laws for sexual harassment and stalking.

Police are trying to track down Katare, who hasn't been found yet, and plan to record her full statement soon.