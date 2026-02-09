Kochi-Muziris Biennale: Woman accuses Indian man of sexual harassment
A Taiwanese woman has accused Sumit Katare (also spelled Sumit Katara), a Navi Mumbai resident, of sexually harassing and stalking her during the Kochi-Muziris Biennale in January.
She says the harassment started outside Pepper House in Fort Kochi, when she turned down his invitation for drinks, and continued the next day on a boat trip—ending with him allegedly forcing her into an autorickshaw.
Accused yet to be traced; investigation on
After returning to Taiwan, she filed a complaint by email; she also provided Katare's contact info to investigators, and the Kochi City Police Commissioner forwarded the complaint to Fort Kochi Police.
An FIR was filed on February 7 under laws for sexual harassment and stalking.
Police are trying to track down Katare, who hasn't been found yet, and plan to record her full statement soon.